Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Hanesbrands has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 15,791,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.