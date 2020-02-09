Happycoin (HPC) Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.01280317 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001025 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.