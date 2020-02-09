HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 145. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This is a positive change from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 94.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

