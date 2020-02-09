Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

