Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.84

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $2.81. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 3,310 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark downgraded Harvard Bioscience to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 million, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Value Fund Lp Palogic bought 66,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $86,259.72. Insiders purchased 95,823 shares of company stock valued at $161,026 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 89.7% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,542,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,804 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 91.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,771,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 848,191 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,573,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 200,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 982.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 585,701 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 3,295.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 427,379 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

