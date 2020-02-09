Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $116,892.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,658,462 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

