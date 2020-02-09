HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.