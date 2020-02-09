Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HP. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.65. 2,166,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,642. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 630,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after acquiring an additional 385,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 491,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 264,437 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 732,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 150,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,695,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

