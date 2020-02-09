Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 596 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $62,846,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $237.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.26 and its 200 day moving average is $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

