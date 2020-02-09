Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 157 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 14,493 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $207.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.94 and its 200-day moving average is $164.63. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Argus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.18.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

