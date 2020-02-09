Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 120.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,315,000 after buying an additional 536,989 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,399,000 after buying an additional 464,305 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,882,000 after buying an additional 222,464 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.2% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,832,000 after acquiring an additional 167,977 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.37 and a twelve month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

