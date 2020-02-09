Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes $40,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $93.90 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $74.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

