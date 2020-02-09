Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,361,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,733,936. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

