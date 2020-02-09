Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 16,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 6,361,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,733,936. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

