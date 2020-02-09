Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.48-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.667-2.733 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.30-2.55 EPS.

HI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,214. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $110,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,874.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

