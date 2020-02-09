Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. 469,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. Home Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $516,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,020.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,167 shares of company stock worth $1,438,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 44,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

