Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIXX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, FIX assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

FIXX stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,740.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,680.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $97,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 809,306 shares of company stock valued at $13,748,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,594,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,867,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 48.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after acquiring an additional 682,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 53.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after acquiring an additional 355,908 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

