Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, FIX began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of FIXX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.38. 114,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,440. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 193,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $3,049,271.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $136,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 809,306 shares of company stock worth $13,748,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,167,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,867,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

