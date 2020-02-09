Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 144,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $156,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $475,931.36. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,652 shares of company stock worth $786,731. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

