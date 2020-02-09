Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.50.

NYSE HUM opened at $353.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.06 and a 200-day moving average of $313.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,968.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Humana by 136.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after acquiring an additional 791,163 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 1,216.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 126.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,084,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,481,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,885,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

