Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of HURN opened at $64.31 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $227,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

