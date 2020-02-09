Hyman Charles D Raises Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $257.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.52. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

