HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Trading Down 8.2%

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s share price was down 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.92, approximately 748,608 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 146,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several research firms recently commented on HYRE. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get HyreCar alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $52.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 70.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 139,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.