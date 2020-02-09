HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Trading Down 8.2%

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s share price was down 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.92, approximately 748,608 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 146,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.
Several research firms recently commented on HYRE. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $52.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.60.
About HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)
HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.
Read More: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.