I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.0998 on Major Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $2,313.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0998 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.01256882 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021820 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003967 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,972,782 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

