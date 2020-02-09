IA Venture Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IA Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,076,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,018,000. Datadog accounts for about 100.0% of IA Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IA Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.38% of Datadog as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,311,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,051,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,600,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,685,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $47.18. 1,764,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,260. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.60.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $95.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,068.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,600 shares of company stock worth $18,786,304.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

