IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.00.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total value of $443,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $825,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,569,000 after buying an additional 61,842 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

