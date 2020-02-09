ICON (ICX) Trading 42.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. ICON has a market cap of $232.50 million and approximately $102.83 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00004431 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC, Bitbns and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.64 or 0.03389840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00234961 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025979 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00033040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00136722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ICON

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 520,606,351 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, Gate.io, OOOBTC, CoinTiger, Huobi, Hotbit, Binance, Bithumb, Rfinex, HitBTC, Upbit, Allbit, IDEX, ABCC, Bitbns and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

