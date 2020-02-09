Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INVE shares. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 178,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $884,541.60. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Identiv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 68,618 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 63,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.04. 62,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,299. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Identiv has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 million, a P/E ratio of -504.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

