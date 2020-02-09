Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PJT Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 165,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,817. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. PJT Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.24.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $248.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.