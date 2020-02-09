Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 84,388 Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 2,485.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $56,165.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,527 shares of company stock worth $4,344,494 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLDR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.65. 1,580,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,915. Cloudera Inc has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CLDR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

