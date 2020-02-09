Ieq Capital LLC Invests $550,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 181.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 313,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 202,005 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 367.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 111,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 60,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,045,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,169,862. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

