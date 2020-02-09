Ieq Capital LLC Invests $828,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

VTIP traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $49.42. 590,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.