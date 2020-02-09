Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,332.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Insiders bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,289,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,157,091. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

