Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,602 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

