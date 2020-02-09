Imagination Park Entertainment (CNSX:IP) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Imagination Park Entertainment Inc (CNSX:IP)’s share price rose 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 583,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Imagination Park Entertainment Company Profile (CNSX:IP)

Imagination Park Entertainment Inc creates engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) enterprise platform in Canada. Its products include XenoMark, an AR content activation mobile app that allows to create and deploy AR activations by location and visual markers; XenoPlay, an AR mobile browser app; and XenoCloud, a centralized content management system.

