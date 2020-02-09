Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4,186.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 347,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,192. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1666 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

