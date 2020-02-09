InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. InflationCoin has a market cap of $42,564.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.01255963 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000847 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin . The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.