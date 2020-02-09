IntelliShare Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million (INE)

IntelliShare (CURRENCY:INE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, IntelliShare has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. IntelliShare has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $28,274.00 worth of IntelliShare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IntelliShare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and EXX.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IntelliShare’s total supply is 986,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,073,270 tokens. The official website for IntelliShare is www.intellishare.io . IntelliShare’s official Twitter account is @intellishare_ . IntelliShare’s official message board is medium.com/@Intellishare_

IntelliShare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IntelliShare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IntelliShare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IntelliShare using one of the exchanges listed above.

