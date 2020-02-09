Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC cut shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of IPL stock traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$21.60. 1,829,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,817. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$19.73 and a 1 year high of C$25.42.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$590.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$588.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.32%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

