Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.12.

NYSE:ICE traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.63. 12,776,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,022. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

