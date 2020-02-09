International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

IMXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.21.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $11.31 on Thursday. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $440.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 57.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Money Express will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren acquired 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 19.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

