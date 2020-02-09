Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39,248 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 152.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.