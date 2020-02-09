iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after acquiring an additional 188,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,209,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,434,000 after acquiring an additional 201,627 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,182,559 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57.

