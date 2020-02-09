iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Trading Down 0.8%

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.02 and last traded at $64.02, 919 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

