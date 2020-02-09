iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

