iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.79% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 51,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $125.04. 48,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,273. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $125.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.09 and its 200 day moving average is $114.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.