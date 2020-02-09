ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZY opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.55. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Earnings History for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Receive News & Ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.