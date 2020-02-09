ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZY opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.55. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Get ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.