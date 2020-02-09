J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,410 ($18.55).

JDW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of LON:JDW traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,531 ($20.14). 86,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,568. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,205 ($15.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,613.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,554.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.19.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.