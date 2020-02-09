J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.69.

JILL stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.08.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). J.Jill had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.43 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61,839 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 125,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

