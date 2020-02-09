Jacksam (NASDAQ:JKSM) Stock Price Down 40%

Jacksam Corporation (NASDAQ:JKSM) traded down 40% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 7,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27.

Jacksam Company Profile (NASDAQ:JKSM)

Jacksam Corporation, a technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing a proprietary technology platform. The company's principal products include 710 Shark cartridge filling machines, 710 Captain cartridge capping machines, and proprietary cartridges. It also offers 710 Cove and Riptide cartridge, rechargeable disposables, PREM31R Vape, inline airflow and variable voltage batteries, packaging materials, and other consumables, as well as non-proprietary delivery devices for dry herbs, oils, and waxes.

